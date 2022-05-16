Abortion rights rally held in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The call for abortion rights continued this weekend in Frankfort.

The group Kentucky for Reproductive Freedom organized a rally at the Capitol and hundreds showed up to support.

Men and women of all ages showed up to protest Kentucky's current abortion restrictions and the Supreme Court's possible overturning of Roe vs. Wade.

People also held signs calling for abortion to be seen as a basic healthcare right.

Organizers say they believe the best way to accomplish this will be at the polls.

"If we don't get out there and vote it is just going to keep going that way until we lose our rights," said organizer Heather Parrish. "The lack of compassion that is in the majority of our government here in Kentucky right now is destructive."

"It should only be between the mother, the pregnant person and their physician," Parrish said. "Period. End of story."

"I come from the medical field," said Carrie Hom, who is a health care worker. "I don't want a call where people are having botched abortions. I don't want to get a call where people are finding babies in dumpsters because they didn't want them and were forced to have them."

Meanwhile, anti-abortion organizations hope the Supreme Court will decide to overturn Roe vs. Wade, putting into effect a trigger law in Kentucky that would ban all abortions in the state.

"The pro-life movement has always been a comprehensive movement obviously fundamentally about protecting the life of the unborn child," said David Walls, the executive director for The Family Foundation.

Walls adds that while the organization supports Kentuckians' right to voice their opinions publicly, they stand firm on their beliefs too.

"Roe being overturned means that the issue returns to the people and their elected representatives in their state, which is a much healthier place for it to be," Walls added.

The Supreme Court is expected to make their abortion ruling in late June or July.

