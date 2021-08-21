"Abused kids need superheroes": runners in capes run for CASA of Lexington

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winstar Farm has produced a number of champion thoroughbreds over the years.

Saturday's race at the farm was won by a human, but not just any ordinary human.

Superheroes pounded the pavement across trails at Winstar, all to raise money for CASA of Lexington.

It's an organization that provides volunteer advocates in the family court system for abused and neglected children.

Saturday's festival included train rides, face-painting, inflatables, and free food. The morning started with a 1K Fun Run and 5K. This was all to bring in money for CASA, and to provide joy for the kids.

"All kids need heroes. Abused kids need superheroes," said Melynda Jamison, the executive director of CASA of Lexington. "We'd love if anyone is interested in being a CASA advocate, Kentucky is number one for child abuse, unfortunately, in the country. And we're always in need of CASA volunteers."

If you are interested in volunteering for CASA of Lexington, there's more information on their website.