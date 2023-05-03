Watch Now
ACLU challenging new law that bans some care for transgender youth

Posted at 5:11 PM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 17:11:44-04

(LEX 18) — The ACLU of Kentucky has announced plans to sue in order to strike down Senate Bill 150, which bans some care for transgender youth.

The law, which survived Governor Andy Beshear's veto in March, bans gender-affirming treatment for trans kids and requires doctors to stop banned treatments of trans children, among other changes for trans kids in schools.

On Wednesday, the ACLU announced they're teaming with the National Center for Lesbian Rights to challenge the bill in court. They argue that the state constitution protects trans youths' right to care.

They plan to hold a news conference on the lawsuit at 10:00 a.m. Thursday in Louisville.

