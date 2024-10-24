Watch Now
Active investigation underway on Potomac Drive after police responded to armed subject Thursday

UPDATE: Oct. 24 at 6:12 p.m.

Lexington Police report that they were dispatched to the 400 block of Potomac Drive around 2:4.5. p.m. for an armed subject, where an active police presence remains.

In a post to social media, LPD said that this is "still an active scene and investigation."

Some roads in the area have also been closed off for safety.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An active investigation is currently underway on Potomac Drive, Lexington Police report.

Traffic is being directed in the area by police, LPD said in a post to Facebook.

Drivers are encouraged to utilize alternative routes, if possible.

