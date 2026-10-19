Actor known as the ‘King of Tubi’ arrested on DUI charge in Kentucky

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kaamel Hasaun, an actor and filmmaker who has been dubbed the “King of Tubi” for his extensive work in independent films available on the streaming platform, was arrested early Sunday morning after a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, a deputy stopped a gray Dodge Durango traveling northbound on I-75 in London shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy saw the SUV weaving on the roadway. During the traffic stop, the deputy reported smelling alcohol coming from the driver.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Hasaun, whose legal name is listed by the sheriff’s office as Kaamel Hasaun Mathis.

The 47-year-old Michigan resident was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle; and improper lane usage.

The sheriff’s office said Mathis was also arrested on a Laurel District Court bench warrant charging failure to appear.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

According to IMDb information provided to LEX 18, Hasaun has more than 100 acting credits. His credits include Master Dragon, Undying Love and White Lies. IMDb also lists credits for Hasaun as a director, producer and writer.

The charges against Mathis are allegations. A criminal charge is not a conviction.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.