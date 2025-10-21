Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Adair County School Elementary School placed in lockdown after report of heard gunshot

Adair County Schools via Facebook
ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — School officials reported that Adair County Elementary School was placed in a lockdown on Tuesday after a teacher reported hearing a gunshot while students were on the playground.

Adair County Schools detailed that following the report all schools entered a "soft lockdown." The situation was quickly reported to the Columbia City Police.

Local authorities arrived on the campus and secured the area. Officers determined that "there was no threat," officials added.

After around 13 minutes, all school were instructed to resume normal operations.

