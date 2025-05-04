Adair County Schools mourn loss of sixth-grade student

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adair County Middle School is mourning the loss of a sixth-grade student, David King, who died in an accident involving a drunk driver, according to the Superintendent of Adair County Public Schools, Jason Faulkner.

Faulkner conveyed the heartache felt throughout the community, emphasizing that David is the third Adair County student to die in a drunk driving accident this year. He urged the community to reflect on the importance of making responsible choices to prevent such tragedies.

King's mother announced on social media that her son's organs were donated. She expressed that this remarkable and selfless gift will give others a chance at life, even as the family and community grapple with their grief.

Grief counselors and support staff are available at Adair County Middle School to help students and staff cope with this loss.

Currently, no arrangements have been made for memorial services, but updates will be provided as details become available.

Superintendent Faulkner expressed deep condolences to David's family and invited the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.