Adam Larkin using his story to help other that have delt with drug addiction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Adam Larkin knows firsthand that drugs can impact anyone.

"I grew up in a good house, middle class, and I had every advantage known to man," Larkin said. "Drugs don't discriminate."

According to the CDC, in 2020, more than 40 million people aged 12 or older had a substance use disorder.

For Larkin, it started when he was 19 years old. He says he started taking Oxycontin after a car crash.

The drug consumed him for the next 18 years of his life until he had a conversation with himself.

"Finally admitting that I was the problem," Larkin said. "Getting out of my own way and accepting help."

Larkin needed a change of scenery, so he moved to Laurel County in Kentucky after seeking help through several programs there. He eventually reached sobriety.

"Everybody loves an underdog. Everybody loves a comeback and a success story," said Larkin.

Larkin is now the CEO of Gitt Apparel and has more than 200,000 followers on social media. He is also involved with New Hope Counseling and Recovery, all with the intent to help others. He says none of this would be possible if not for his move to Kentucky.

"Coming to a different part of the country just helped me regain my life," said Larkin. "That's why I work so hard with an inspirational message on a national and even more local level. Just to show case that southeastern Kentucky saved my life. I'm just trying to give back to Kentucky in general."

Millions of people are dealing with substance abuse, and Larkin wants them to know that it's okay to get help.

He is helping others by hosting the Gitt Recovery Celebration on September 21 at North Laurel High School. The event is free, and everyone is welcome. There will be resources for drug addiction help.