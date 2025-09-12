Addiction recovery event scheduled for this weekend in London

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Recovery Rally this Weekend
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — September is National Recovery Month, and organizers of a Laurel County hope to use it as an event to show people they can have a life after addiction.

The fourth annual "Gitt Recovery" celebration is scheduled for Saturday evening in London. It features live music, food and games, as well as vendors and resource tables.

Adam Larkin, founder of Gitt Recovery, said the event is one you won't want to miss, and includes a car giveaway.

The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the North Laurel football field.

