Addiction recovery takes center stage as New Year's resolutions begin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As 2026 begins, many people are setting resolutions for the new year, but some goals are more challenging than others. For those battling addiction, the decision to seek help represents one of life's most difficult but crucial choices.

At the Shepherd's House Recovery Center, individuals are working to overcome their addictions and rebuild their lives. The facility traditionally sees an increase in people seeking help during this time of year, as the new year often serves as a catalyst for change.

Military veteran James Stevens knows this struggle firsthand. Alcohol changed his life.

"I was doing extremely well for myself until my addiction got a hold of me," Stevens said. "I've really messed my life up."

Stevens described how drinking affected every aspect of who he was.

"I was just angry at everything and I didn't even understand why, but it was a lot of my addiction and a lot of where I came from," Stevens said. "I had legal issues. A lot of the alcohol played a big factor into that, like extreme paranoia. I ruined a lot of friendships over stuff like that, extreme depression."

"Just sitting there stewing and it didn't fix any of the problems," Stevens added.

More than one month ago, Stevens made what he calls the biggest decision of his life: seeking help at the Shepherd's House.

"I just wanna be a better person in general. I wanna find out who I truly am," Stevens said.

The transition to recovery hasn't been easy, but Stevens recognizes the need to change his environment and mindset.

"It's tough at first, being away from everything you know. But everything you know is what got you here in the first place. So stepping off to the side and thinking in a different way is what really helped me," Stevens said.

Seth Ayers, recovery support lead at Shepherd's House, emphasizes that recovery requires a fundamental shift in perspective about the journey ahead.

"The first thing you got to do is realize there is no finish line. Just like with anything, you know, this has to be a way of life," Ayers said.

According to the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 1 in 10 people ages 12 and older had an alcohol use disorder in 2024 across the country.

Ayers stresses that the decision to seek help must come from within, noting that external pressure rarely leads to lasting change.

"I don't think any of us can tell anybody else when it's time," Ayers said. "It is solely how badly do you want something different."

For Stevens, understanding that recovery is an ongoing process has been crucial to his progress.

"You're still gonna have the phenomenon of craving. But just knowing that you're not alone is what the meetings are for and helping you learn how to deal with your everyday problems. So you don't have to worry about that craving as much. It kind of takes a backseat," Stevens said.

As Stevens continues his recovery journey, he offers encouragement to others considering taking the same step.

"Give it a chance," Stevens said. "It's gonna take a lot of work, but just not giving up and taking that first step is the biggest part."

Those seeking assistance from the Shepherd's House can find resources here.