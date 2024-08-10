Adoption event hosted by KY Hopeful Paws Rescue in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18 — The non-profit KY Hopeful Paws Rescue held an adoption event today at Cove Spring Park in Frankfort. They had vendors, giveaways, and offered $50 off adoption fees.

The rescue is one of the few foster-based rescues in the state since they opened in 2020.

Today was about coming out, supporting their mission, and learning more about the fostering and adoption process.

“It’s an absolutely beautiful process,” said Nancy Riddle, the rescue’s fundraising director. “Some of the dogs we get...they haven’t had the greatest background. It’s just really great to get them in, get them a home, and see them blossom into the dogs that they want to be and then get them into their forever families.”

The rescue said they’re always looking for more people to foster and more people to help volunteer.

To learn more, visit them online and on social media.