Advocate talks about safety while KSP investigates trooper-involved shooting

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting on Tuesday morning in Rowan County near Morehead that led to the death of Thomas Crouch Jr. of Clearfield, Kentucky. KSP says the trooper was called out for a domestic violence incident.

According to state police, when the trooper arrived, they found Crouch armed with a knife, kneeling over a woman in the home. Officials say the trooper shot Crouch, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead, where he later died.

Kelli Petronella has been working with domestic violence survivors for more than two decades. She's the executive director of Doves of Gateway, she says, "We hear weekly, 'you all saved my life. Thank you for coming here.'"

Unfortunately - she tells me this area sees a lot of domestic violence cases.

"I know last year, dove's filed about 53% of emergency protective orders and intimate partner violence orders,” says Petronella.

Reports say that the woman involved in Tuesday’s incident also had injuries and was treated and released from St. Claire Regional Medical Center. Petronella explains that it's important that survivors know that free resources are available.

She says, "We serve any human that has been a victim of intimate partner violence. So, male, female, transgendered, and anywhere in between. You're eligible for our services and we're happy to provide safety."

Petronella says the shelter helps people from around the county and surrounding areas. They're currently full. But she wants survivors to know that there's a life after domestic violence.

She says, "I want us to be a bright spot, I want us to be a place where they felt safe, and loved, and cared for and we're just a phone call away."

Doves of Gateway is always taking clothing, supplies, and monetary donations. You can visit their website for more information.

