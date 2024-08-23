Advocates believe that Kentucky needs to do more to protect domestic violence victims

(LEX 18) — Advocates working to prevent domestic violence believe Kentucky needs to do more to protect victims.

In 2023, the state had the second worst rate of domestic violence in the United States, according to World Population Review. So far this year, Kentucky ranks the worst.

One of the proposed legal changes would help give victims a way out before the physical violence often begins. Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R - Edgewood, told lawmakers on the Interim Judiciary Committee that Kentucky does not offer help for people being harmed through coercive control.

"For years, we've used words like mental abuse, emotional abuse, and verbal abuse. But here is what coercive control is: it involves a pattern of behavior aimed at undermining a victim's autonomy and freedom," said Dietz. "This could include manipulation, isolation, financial control, and threats - none of which could involve physical violence, but are equally devastating. For example, a victim may be isolated from family and friends or prevented from accessing financial resources, leaving them trapped in an abusive relationship."

"If you start to take away their friends and encourage them to quit their job, encourage them to close their bank account and combine their bank accounts - we're siloing them so that they don't have access to these things," she added.

Dietz explained that often times, threats to take children away are made by abusers using coercive control.

"Coercive control is the literal beatdown of a person until they feel like they have no escape," Dietz said. "And when they feel like they have nothing left, often the physical violence begins."

Currently in Kentucky, in order to receive a protective order, there has to be a physical act or a threat of a physical act. Dietz wants to add coercive control into the formula, so that victims can receive help sooner.

"What we're asking for is that we add this legislation so that this is on the front end, so maybe we can prevent the physical acts," Dietz said.

"This legislation could save lives."

