Advocates calling on lawmakers to make changes to bring down KY's child abuse rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — National data shows that Kentucky has the fifth-highest child abuse rate in the country. Kentucky advocates know that rate must be brought down, so they're urging lawmakers and the public to do more to protect children.

The latest report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children's Bureau shows Kentucky's rate is nearly double the national average. About 14 out of every 1,000 children in the state experienced some form of abuse or neglect during 2024. While the rate did not increase from the year before, advocates say more must be done.

"Can we do more? Absolutely," Jill Seyfred, the executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, said.

Seyfred said grooming is a major problem children face, becoming more prevalent with technology and the internet. Advocates are urging lawmakers to pass a bill cracking down on those who take advantage of children, noting current laws have not kept up with technology.

"Being able to define grooming is where it starts. Then having more criminalization around it is important is really important because right now, things are very lax," Emmaline Hoskins with Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky said.

"We hear a lot about a toolbox so certainly this is just one more tool in the toolbox," Seyfred said.

To raise awareness, advocates planted pinwheels on the Capitol lawn on Tuesday, with each representing 17 children born in Kentucky last year.

Gov. Andy Beshear said the state can make progress on stopping child abuse by improving its foster care system and ensuring enough programs exist to reach struggling children and families.