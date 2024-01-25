Advocates from across Kentucky join at Capitol for Children's Advocacy Day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Legislators, educators, organizations, and advocates met at the State Capitol for the 20th annual Children's Advocacy Day. The idea was to bring everyone together to give and get updates on issues that impact youth across the state.

Kentucky Youth Advocates’ executive director, Terry Brooks, says, "We've had young people who affected policy issues in juvenile justice, in child maltreatment, in child welfare. So, this is not just a confetti and unicorn event — though the buzz and the energy is like Big Blue Madness."

Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted hundreds in the capitol rotunda, a part of youth advocacy week. A 17-year-old from Graves County, Amelia Williams, joined KYA and shared her personal story on the podium. Williams and her siblings grew up in the foster system. Growing up, she shares how she saw kids not always get the support they need.

She shares, "Growing up in foster care, I saw many children not have that support, and I've always grown up wanting to be that support. And I discovered KYA and thought it's exactly what I would want to do."

Now, Williams is a health youth ambassador. KYA was her chance to share her story and inspire others to get involved. It showed her that she's not alone and that young voices can make a difference too.

She says, "I feel like if I lift my voice, it will give courage to all kinds of other children to lift their voices and it will create a snowball effect."

Governor Beshear and others spoke about how working together to find solutions to change kids' outcomes is so important. KYA's executive director says success in the future will continue to come from uplifting youth.

Brooks says, "What we're talking about is real work, real bills, real policy movement — not just a song and dance. What we've learned over these years is that young people bring a unique perspective and a unique energy here to the capitol."

For more information on Kentucky Youth Advocates, you can check out www.KYYouth.org.