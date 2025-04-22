Advocates rally against criminalization of homelessness, call for more support services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Civil rights activists, protesters, and people affected by homelessness gathered in front of the Fayette District Courthouse to advocate for better support for the homeless population.

The rally marked the anniversary of City of Grants Pass vs. Johnson, a case heard by the Supreme Court in 2024 that upheld local ordinances banning camping on public property, ruling that such laws did not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.

"It's rough being out here in the streets, when you're homeless," Donna Jackson said. "You're struggling, you're doing everything you can."

Jackson, who once experienced homelessness herself, went from living in a cozy home to sleeping on a park bench before fighting to improve her situation. Today, she advocates for others facing similar challenges.

"I don't mind helping somebody," said Jackson.

Jim Chambers, who was also formerly unhoused, credits community members who helped him find affordable housing for his current stability.

"I would think a normal American citizen has some empathy, compassion, love," said Chambers.

Chambers emphasized that homelessness can happen to anyone unexpectedly.

"They might be homeless themselves if things don't go the way they plan," Chambers said. "I mean, you just never know what could happen."

Tania Whitfield with VOCAL-KYorganized the rally to highlight concerns about laws like the Safer Kentucky Act, which passed last year. The act bans unlawful camping and makes it illegal to sleep on public or private property without permission.

"Look at it if that was your uncle or brother or sister or mother like would you go that same route? Would you think about it in that same capacity?" said Whitfield.

Whitfield criticized current approaches to addressing homelessness through decriminalization.

"Their solution is to lock people up, and that's not going to help anything because once they get out, they're still in the same situation," said Whitfield.

She is calling for increased support services for the homeless, as well as more government funding for affordable housing.

"Do we care about each other or not? If not, then we're in trouble. That's why I think this is important," said Chambers.

Jackson offered words of encouragement to those currently experiencing homelessness: "If can do it, you can do it."

