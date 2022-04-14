Advocates respond to Kentucky anti-abortion bill taking effect

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Advocates on both sides of the abortion debate are reacting to legislators’ successful override of Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of an anti-abortion bill.

"The override of the veto is devastating," said Angela Cooper, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Kentucky. "This won’t stop abortions from happening. It will stop safe abortions from happening and it's pregnant people who will suffer."

Her organization, along with Planned Parenthood, is suing to block the bill which bans most abortions after 15 weeks in the state. Other people are celebrating the news.

"Kentucky is a pro-life state and yesterday the override of House Bill 3 was an important victory for health and safety protections for women and for unborn babies in the commonwealth," said David Walls, the Executive Director of the Family Foundation. "I think these are common-sense protections.”

Cooper said the bill temporarily puts a stop to all abortion procedures at surgical centers in Kentucky because of restrictions included in the bill.

"It's impossible for them to comply with the legalities in House Bill 3 because they simply don't exist yet," Cooper said.

Opponents of the bill have also complained it does not include exceptions for rape and incest.

"We fundamentally believe every child in the womb is deserving of protection," Walls responded, saying one violent act should not make it ok for another violent act to be taken out on a child in the womb.