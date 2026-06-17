Aerial effort removes more than 1,800 wild pigs at Land Between the Lakes

(LEX NEWS) — A major wild pig eradication effort at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area has resulted in the removal of 1,802 invasive animals and an estimated 90% reduction in the population, according to officials with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

According to officials, the operation was conducted by USDA APHIS Wildlife Services during an extended aerial removal season from January through March 2026. Crews used helicopters equipped with forward-looking infrared, or FLIR, thermal imaging technology and specialized aerial removal equipment to locate and remove wild pigs across the Kentucky-Tennessee recreation area.

Officials said the effort focused primarily on female pigs, which travel in family groups known as sounders and are easier to identify from the air than solitary animals. Targeting breeding females is considered one of the most effective ways to reduce and ultimately eliminate wild pig populations.

Follow-up surveys conducted after the operation indicated wild pig numbers at Land Between the Lakes declined by approximately 90%, according to officials.

Wild pigs are an invasive species that can damage habitat, compete with native wildlife for food and resources, destroy crops, and spread disease, officials noted. Their rooting behavior can also degrade forests, wetlands, and other sensitive ecosystems.

Despite the success of the aerial campaign, officials said eradication efforts are not complete. Trapping operations will continue until the remaining wild pigs are removed from the area.

USDA APHIS Wildlife Services, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and Land Between the Lakes officials said they remain committed to eliminating wild pigs from the recreation area and throughout Kentucky.

The reduction in wild pig numbers is expected to benefit native wildlife populations and improve hunting opportunities for deer and wild turkey across Land Between the Lakes. Officials said the effort will also help conserve habitat and protect outdoor recreation opportunities for future generations.