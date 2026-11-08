African Children's Choir brings music, message of hope to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The sounds of African drumming, powerful harmonies and dancing filled First Alliance Church in Lexington as the African Children’s Choir shared both the music of Uganda and the mission behind it.

The choir features 18 children from Uganda, including 10 girls and eight boys.

“We have 18 children. We have 10 girls and 8 boys, and they’re all from Uganda,” Choir Director Tina Sipp said.

The performance features everything from a cappella harmonies to African drumming and traditional dance. But behind the celebration is a larger purpose: giving children from vulnerable circumstances access to education and new opportunities.

“These children are from vulnerable conditions and yet they haven’t let that determine or define them and their future,” Sipp said.

The children have made significant progress in a short amount of time. According to Sipp, they did not know English as recently as February. Since then, they have attended school, caught up to a third-grade level and learned an 80-minute performance in a second language.

The impact of the program can also be seen in the adults traveling alongside the children. Four of the choir’s African chaperones were once members of the African Children’s Choir themselves.

“You get to see the results of the investment that people have made over the years,” Sipp said. “I think that’s a really beautiful piece of this.”

Over its 42-year history, the organization says it has helped educate more than 54,000 children.

Sipp said supporters do not have to make a large donation to have an impact.

“We can all make a profound difference,” she said. “It doesn’t matter if you give $5 or $500. It’s the chance to be involved in the life and the trajectory of a real person.”

Through music, education and opportunity, the African Children’s Choir hopes audiences leave its performances with more than just a memorable show. The organization wants people to see what can happen when a child is given the chance to have their voice heard.

For more information or to donate, you can visit African Children's Choir – Music For Life

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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