After a decade of silence, EA Sports College Football video game is back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It has been over a decade since the last “EA Sports College Football” came out, and a lot has happened since then.

Players can finally be recognized! In the last game that dropped in 2014, instead of using real players, EA Sports was forced to use unnamed avatars. This is because players used to not be able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness, but that is not the case anymore.

Paying the collegiate players for their participation may not be the best for video game prices, as this game starts at $70 dollars.

On Friday at the University of Kentucky, many players were hanging out in the E-sports lounge trying out the new game.

One student, Nick Carlucci, mentioned how cool it is to see the same people on the screen also walking around on campus.

"Like I threw a touchdown pass to someone I had a group project with last semester and that felt awesome. Its really cool I actually knew him," Carlucci exclaimed.

As the story above shows, that has not stopped fans, especially college-aged ones, from stopping everything they are doing to pick up a controller!