After daughter's shooting death, mom's GLOW project lights up basketball court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A mother's grief has transformed into a mission of hope at the annual Jock Sutherland Classic basketball tournament, where spectators witnessed more than just a game.

Heather Mammen founded the nonprofit Go Light Our World Project, known as GLOW, to honor her late daughter Elaina Mammen, who was shot and killed in 2022. The organization sponsors the tournament to help bring people together and combat gun violence.

"It's all about bringing the community together, supporting our youth and stopping gun violence," Mammen said.

For Heather, attending the tournament brings mixed emotions as she continues her daughter's legacy.

"Joy, because of the support we are giving our youth, and also the saddest, because my youngest isn't here to see what we are doing for her," Mammen said.

Lafayette High School basketball head coach Vince Sanford helped start GLOW and is using his passion for basketball to support the cause.

"I'm just glad I'm able to do something that will help the community. One reason why we got this started because there was a lot of kids dying from gun violence, as well-loved ones. So, I figure through sports we can get our message out to save kids' lives. Try to keep someone to do something that will affect someone when they're an adult," Sanford said.

The organization's mission extends beyond the basketball court, focusing on preventing future tragedies.

"The goal is to limit where we don't have as many. I try to make the families understand that we haven't forgotten about them," Sanford said.

As fans cheered for their schools during the tournament, Mammen remained focused on preserving her daughter's memory through community action.

"It's the best way that we can keep spreading love, joy, and light," Mammen said.

To learn more or help GLOW, visit the initiative's website at golightourworldproject.org