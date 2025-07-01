After deadly drowning incident, local swim school is encouraging safe swim practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 7-year-old boy died during a drowning incident at Paradise Cove Aquatic Complex in Madison County, prompting safety reminders as summer pool season continues.

"As a mom, heartbreaking. I feel for their family and the community and anybody that was there as well, like no one should have to experience that drowning," said Katie Shaffer, general manager at Aqua Tots.

Shaffer, who has a 3-year-old daughter at home, emphasizes the importance of swim lessons, especially for young children.

"It's one of my worst fears, that's why my daughter started swim lessons was because I wanted to give her better odds and make sure she was prepared for any situation," Shaffer said.

According to Shaffer, exposure to consistent swim lessons for toddlers ages 1 to 4 reduces the risk of drowning by 88 percent.

"We need to be practicing," Shaffer said.

She stresses that adult supervision is crucial when children are in or near water.

"We always say that parents are the first line of defense," Shaffer said.

Many people don't realize how quickly drowning can happen, and how little noise it makes.

"Everyone thinks that drowning is loud. You're gonna hear it. It's very silent and it takes less than 20 seconds, and as little as 2 inches of water to drown," Shaffer said.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, Shaffer encourages everyone to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-certified life jacket when in the water.

"It's going to be crazy. It's gonna be fun. You're wanting to have fun. We're creating these memories," Shaffer said.

But she warns that with more people in the water during holiday celebrations, the risk of someone getting hurt increases.

