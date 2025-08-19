After EF-4 tornado destroys her home, London woman set to move into new residence

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LAUREL COUNTY, KY-

A London woman is set to move into a new home in the Meadowlane neighborhood after an EF-4 tornado in May destroyed her former residence.

"I tell everybody, I rocked, rattled and rolled," Elise Richmond said.

Just before the tornado rolled through London, Richmond prepared for the worst. She knew she was going to get hit, and took shelter in her bathroom.

"Maybe a minute later, I heard the roar," Richmond said.

Moments later, Richmond's home was reduced to rubble. Looking at pictures from the devastation, she reflects.

"There were people that suffered far worse than I did," Richmond said.

Richmond has also experienced a number of hardships herself. Her husband passed away from cancer in December, and five months later, she lost what was her home for 13 years. Before that, she lost another home 18 years ago to a fire.

"At times, I feel mainly numb, and the emotions come and go, you know, sometimes they hit me really hard," she said.

With her new home ready for move-in by September, Richmond said members at the church she attends, Calvary Baptist, have become lifelong friends, helping her move forward.

"When you ask what your church has meant to you, there's so many things, that you don't know where to start," Richmond said.

Through all of the adversity, Richmond said it comes down to this: "Either feel sorry and accomplish nothing or you can pick yourself up and continue on and go," Elise noted.