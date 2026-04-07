After long lines and scheduling issues, times at driver's licensing centers have significantly reduced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has significantly reduced wait times at regional driver's licensing centers after facing long lines and scheduling difficulties during the rollout of Real ID enforcement last year.

Gov. Andy Beshear said average walk-in wait times dropped to 12 minutes, down from an average of 49 minutes. Appointment wait times also decreased from 25 minutes last spring to 10 minutes currently.

"I'm happy to say it's working," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The initial surge in demand was caused by more people needing to visit regional centers in person, according to Beshear. This included individuals getting a Real ID, taking an eye exam to renew a license, or obtaining a permit after the state allowed 15-year-olds to start the driving process.

"All these factors created a surge in demand for appointments and walk ins for licensing services," Beshear said.

To decrease wait times and improve customer service, the state hired 125 more full-time staffers and opened a fifth driver's licensing center in Louisville. The state also started hosting pop-up licensing events in communities without centers and launched a new text check-in line management system.

People visiting the regional driver's licensing center on Leestown in Lexington on Tuesday reported no issues with wait times.

"It was no problem, convenient," Robert Jett said.

"It was pretty fast. I was only in there about 15, 20 minutes," Jimmy Ayers said.

"I was a walk-in today. So, they got me in and they got me out," Ziana Bybe said.

This is a stark contrast to the struggles Kentuckians faced last year when trying to find appointments and waiting in long lines.

"Before I had to wait outside in line and we got registered to wait. So, now you walk in, register and wait 10-15 minutes at the most. You go back there and it's all taken care of," Michael Bowles said.