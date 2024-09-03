Amind national youth football player safety concerns, see what Kentucky is doing to address the issue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Catholic High School Head Football Coach Nick Baisch cares about the safety of his players. To him, they are more than the number on the back of their jersey.

“Why are we here? We are here for these guys. We are here to take care of these guys... to make sure we are putting them in the safest situation possible,” said Coach Basich.

In August alone, the University of Kentucky Healthcare reported 78 athlete referrals to their clinics for football-related injuries.

Jenne Deangelis, the athletic training supervisor at the University, says keeping those numbers low is a priority.

“That for us, is the number one job responsibility. Is to make sure those athletes are safe,” DeAngelis said.

She says research shows that most incidents of players dying on the field, like West Virginia's Cohen Craddock, happen during practice. When there is less player supervision, she feels this is being addressed in Kentucky.

Commissioner Julian Tackett says the KHSAA has been at the forefront of implementing new safety rules in high school football.

For example, the coaches have to take an in-depth safety course, which includes emergency planning preparation.

“We are always focused on the risk minimization and protection of them. So, it's a full time thing. It's really something that's a constant objective,” said Tackett

That's why Basich has two trainers staffed at every practice and game.

"I think our school goes above and beyond to make sure coaches are put in a situation to take care of these kids and that they are properly and adequately trained,” Baisch added.

Lexington Catholic even goes beyond the KHSAA’s requirements as well by making their own rules.

Their players wear foam guardian caps over their helmets that help spread the impact of a hit throughout the whole helmet.

Coach Baisch says the Knights haven't seen a concussion in practice in two years because of those caps. But coaches and trainers will tell you the gear can't prevent every injury.

“It’s there, can it prevent it completely, no. all of those things are nice accessories to have," DeAngelis said.

“There’s not a big body of evidence that it prevents much, but there's a lot of people that feel comfortable with it. There's also a balance you have to strike."

As players in Coach Baisch's program prepare for this Friday's game, they know their coach is doing what he can to protect them.

