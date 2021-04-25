'After the Race' raising money for horses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We are just one week away from the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby.

On Saturday, a new charity event launched called "After the Race" to help bring awareness to what happens to race horses when the celebrations are over.

The fundraiser will help find forever homes for horses.

It featured a silent auction, raffles, special guest appearances, and jockey signings

"Kentucky, you know about the thoroughbreds, but to feel like sometimes people forget about the littler guys. You know, the just the trail horses, the casual you know day to day horses that need to find homes just as much as the thoroughbreds," said Meghan Adelman with the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center.

Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Old Friends Farm, and the Permanently Disabled Jockey Fund will split the money raised at Saturday's event.