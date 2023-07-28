Aftermath of flash flooding in Harrison, Nicholas counties

(LEX 18) — A large amount of rainfall overnight into Friday has led to flash flooding in parts of Nicholas and Harrison counties.
Nicholas County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook at 1:31 a.m. Friday saying "Several roads in the city and county are flooded and impassable. Several trees and debris are also blocking roads. If you don’t have to be out stay home."
A woman in Nicholas County said all of her vehicles were under water and the water got into some of her neighbors homes.
A home reportedly floated off its foundation in Cynthiana on KY-32.
The Nicholas County EMS Director did not have any comment on a search for missing people or updates on damage. The EMS Director hopes to confirm more information in a couple of hours.
Some areas of Nicholas, Harrison, and Bourbon counties saw over 7 inches of rain overnight.
Flash Flood Warning for Nicholas, Harrison, and Bourbon counties until 6 am. Some areas picking up near 8 inches of rain. Do not drive through flooded roadways... turn around don't drown#kywx pic.twitter.com/av9fx1E0kw— Bayne Froney (@baynefroney) July 28, 2023