Aftermath of flash flooding in Harrison, Nicholas counties

(LEX 18) — A large amount of rainfall overnight into Friday has led to flash flooding in parts of Nicholas and Harrison counties.

Nicholas County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook at 1:31 a.m. Friday saying "Several roads in the city and county are flooded and impassable. Several trees and debris are also blocking roads. If you don’t have to be out stay home."

A woman in Nicholas County said all of her vehicles were under water and the water got into some of her neighbors homes.

A home reportedly floated off its foundation in Cynthiana on KY-32.

The Nicholas County EMS Director did not have any comment on a search for missing people or updates on damage. The EMS Director hopes to confirm more information in a couple of hours.

Some areas of Nicholas, Harrison, and Bourbon counties saw over 7 inches of rain overnight.