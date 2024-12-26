Afternoon shooting on Newtown Pike leaves one with critical injuries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is with critical life-threatening injuries following an afternoon shooting in Lexington.

According to Lexington Police, officers were dispatched to the Laundry Connection on Newtown Pike around 2 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, one adult male was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, there is no suspect description, but one person was detained on Ash Street. LPD cannot confirm at this time if that individual is or is not a suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.