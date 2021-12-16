AG Cameron announces new hotline for Kentuckians to report suspected tornado, storm related fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron today announced Thursday a new Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline to assist Kentuckians in reporting fraud related to the tornadoes and storms in Western and Central Kentucky.

The hotline phone number is 502-696-5485. It is accessible to Kentuckians who are reporting suspected scams, price gouging, or other types of fraud related to the severe weather events.

“Our neighbors in Western and Central Kentucky are working to get back on their feet and we want to provide as much help as possible during this process by creating a direct number to report fraud,” said Attorney General Cameron.

“Kentuckians can call 502-696-5485 to report any suspected fraud. Bad actors often use natural disasters to perpetrate scams and fraud, and reporting these individuals to our office will help ensure that the fraud is stopped and that bad actors are held accountable to the law.”

In addition to the hotline, AG Cameron established websites for Kentuckians who prefer to electronically report suspected fraud. Suspected price gouging can be reported to ag.ky.gov/pricegouging; and scams can be reported to ag.ky.gov/scams. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection hotline remains active and can be reached by calling 1-888-432-9257.

Before calling the Natural Disaster Fraud hotline, Kentuckians are encouraged to gather as many details as possible about the suspected fraud, including details are about how the fraud was perpetrated and where it occurred.

For price gouging, Kentuckians should report the name and address of the seller/retailer, the item purchased, the price of the item after the emergency declaration, and the price of the item before the emergency declaration, if known.

Earlier this week, Attorney General Cameron released a list of natural disaster scams with tips on how to avoid these common scams. The tips can be accessed here.

The Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline is accessible by calling 502-696-5485.