AG Cameron, Kentucky Right to Life say they're against anti-abortion bill that would penalize women

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Right to Life organization have both released statements saying they're against an anti-abortion bill as it is written.

The bill both are referencing is House Bill 300, which was filed on Tuesday in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

House Bill 300 would let the state prosecute women for criminal homicide if they get an illegal abortion. It would also specify that prosecution is "subject to same standards and defenses as if person had been born alive."

Legislation has been proposed that would let KY prosecute women for criminal homicide if they get an illegal abortion. @LEX18News asked the sponsor, Rep. Emily Callaway, about the bill. She said “it’s an inconsistency in the law that needs to be corrected” before walking away. pic.twitter.com/QnNm9WBy46 — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 15, 2023

"While I strongly support prohibiting abortions in Kentucky, I just as strongly support helping pregnant women," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement. "Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges."

Kentucky Right to Life echoed a similar sentiment saying they've never advocated for laws that would penalize women.

"We call upon all Kentucky pro-life legislators to continue to act with compassion towards abortion-minded and vulnerable women," said Addia Wuchner, R.N., Executive Director for Kentucky Right to Life. "We oppose any legislative and policy initiatives that criminalize women who seek abortions. Furthermore, we respectfully urge members of the Kentucky Assembly to reject HB 300 as written, and any measure of the bill that seeks to criminalize women who have abortions."

However, House Speaker David Osborne has indicated the bill, HB 300, won’t get far in the legislature. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/PYJ50fKhWy — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) February 15, 2023

Cameron said he hopes the General Assembly will not pass House Bill 300.