AG Cameron, Kentucky Right to Life say they're against anti-abortion bill that would penalize women

Meg Kinnard/AP
A woman supporting abortion-rights holds a sign outside the South Carolina Statehouse on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Protesters clashed outside a legislative building, where lawmakers were taking testimony as they consider new restrictions on abortion in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision overturning of Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Feb 15, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Right to Life organization have both released statements saying they're against an anti-abortion bill as it is written.

The bill both are referencing is House Bill 300, which was filed on Tuesday in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

House Bill 300 would let the state prosecute women for criminal homicide if they get an illegal abortion. It would also specify that prosecution is "subject to same standards and defenses as if person had been born alive."

"While I strongly support prohibiting abortions in Kentucky, I just as strongly support helping pregnant women," Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement. "Pregnant mothers deserve our help, support, and life-affirming options, not to face criminal charges."

Kentucky Right to Life echoed a similar sentiment saying they've never advocated for laws that would penalize women.

"We call upon all Kentucky pro-life legislators to continue to act with compassion towards abortion-minded and vulnerable women," said Addia Wuchner, R.N., Executive Director for Kentucky Right to Life. "We oppose any legislative and policy initiatives that criminalize women who seek abortions. Furthermore, we respectfully urge members of the Kentucky Assembly to reject HB 300 as written, and any measure of the bill that seeks to criminalize women who have abortions."

Cameron said he hopes the General Assembly will not pass House Bill 300.

