AG Coleman: Federal court dismisses challenge against Kentucky vape law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Coleman announced on Wednesday that a federal court has dismissed the challenge to Kentucky House Bill 11, commonly referred to as a vape law.

According to a release, the bill's language includes that "manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers can sell only 'authorized' vapor products." Additionally, "retailers cannot sell even 'authorized' vapor products to those under the age of 21."

“Kentucky’s General Assembly is entrusted with the responsibility to make laws, including to promote the health and safety of our families. Our Office will continue to fight to uphold those laws in court and deliver more positive outcomes like this,” said Attorney General Coleman in a press release.

According to a release, the bill was passed in April 2024 and went into effect Jan. 1, 2025.