AG Coleman: Ten Commandments monument returns to Kentucky Capitol grounds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Ten Commandments monument returned to the Kentucky Capitol grounds on Dec. 17 after several decades, according to a press release from Attorney General Russell Coleman.

The release notes that the monument was originally displayed at the Capitol in 1971.

“The Ten Commandments are at the heart of America’s history and founding, so it is only right that they also sit at the heart of our Commonwealth’s Capitol grounds,” said AG Coleman. “After several decades, we have returned this monument to its rightful place, and I’m grateful to Representative Baker and the entire General Assembly for taking this important step to uphold our history. We also owe a debt of gratitude to our Solicitor General Matt Kuhn for not only locating this monument but also for working for years to bring it back to Frankfort.”

According to the release, back in February, AG Coleman "published a formal Attorney General's Opinion, which found that the Ten Commandments could be displayed in public school classrooms and the Capitol grounds without violating the First Amendment."

The citation states that "the General Assembly passed House Joint Resolution 15" shortly after the opinion "to move the monument back to the Capitol grounds."