AG Commissioner details run for governor

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As hunger continues to affect thousands in the state, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says he plans to announce his run for governor and further the fight against food insecurity. Quarles plans to officially announce his run for governor on June 1 in his hometown of Georgetown.

"Food insecurity is a major issue affecting every community, county and city in Kentucky," said Quarles.

Right now, 22 percent of Kentucky children and 17 percent of the state population are food insecure, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

At a food packing event for Miss Kentucky, Quarles highlighted the early successes of his 2016 agriculture initiative.

"We passed a law," Quarles said. "Now that Kentucky has the largest food donation law in the country. We also have a law that was passed just a few weeks ago that allows children to have the first 15 minutes of instructional time in class to have a school breakfast."

Quarles says his platform also plans to focus on lowering income taxes, advancing equality in women's sports, and providing support for law enforcement.

'We want to fund the police not defund the police," said Quarles.

