Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces support for medical marijuana legalization

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Kentucky quickly approaches Election Day, the race for governor is heating up, and the Republican candidates in the packed GOP field are trying to distinguish themselves from the others. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles is doing so by putting his support behind medical marijuana.

Polls show that medical marijuana is a popular issue among all Kentuckians. And Quarles jumped on that issue on Tuesday, telling Kentucky that if he wins, he will make sure medical marijuana is legalized.

Quarles said he'll do it in his first year in office and says it's time for Kentucky to get this done.

“It’s time for Kentucky to pass a responsible piece of medical marijuana legislation.”



He also wants to make it about a few things:



1) Dialogue should be between patients and their doctors. Keep big gov’t out of it.

2) Do not tax it.

He also wants to make it about a few things:

He said he wants three things to be ensured:

Quarles wants big government to stay out of medical marijuana decisions. He wants this to be a dialogue between patients and their doctors.

He says Kentucky doesn't tax medical marijuana since it's being used as a medicine.

Kentucky farmers can benefit by being allowed to grow and profit from it.

Governor Andy Beshear is also supportive of medical marijuana. He even signed an executive order allowing some Kentuckians to bring it in from other states and use it, but Quarles criticized that move.

Quarles says as governor, he would ensure a medical marijuana bill is passed within his first year in office.



Quarles says as governor, he would ensure a medical marijuana bill is passed within his first year in office.

He also accuses Gov. Andy Beshear of having "muddied the water" with his executive order on medical marijuana.

"Andy Beshear and his executive orders have muddied the water on this issue," said Quarles. "I've talked to healthcare providers. I've talked to patients. His executive orders, by bypassing the General Assembly, have caused confusion. And what we need is to have a conversation that is proactive. One that does not bypass the General Assembly."

Gov. Beshear has said that he also wants the General Assembly to pass a medical marijuana bill, but he's frustrated they haven't gotten that done yet, which is why he defends his executive order.

Quarles says he will be discussing a new bold idea each week leading up to the primary election, and he feels like his chances of winning are good.