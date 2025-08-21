AG: Former Paintsville Police officer indicted for assaulting 2 officers, others

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced on Thursday that a former Paintsville Police officer has been indicted on 11 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from a May 2025 incident where he assaulted two other officers and several others.

37-year-old James Bradley was indicted on two counts of third degree assault, five counts of wanton endangerment, and misdemeanor charges including driving under the influence.

"According to court documents, Bradley was operating an ATV under the influence when he assaulted two police officers and several others in May 2025," said a press release. "At the time, he was an officer with the Paintsville Police Department."

The case was investigated by the Paintsville Police Department and presented to a grand jury by the Office of the Attorney General

