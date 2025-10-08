AG Russell Coleman calls for Gov. Andy Beshear to approve execution of Ralph Baze

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman is calling on Governor Andy Beshear to approve the state's first execution in nearly 20 years.

In 1992, Ralph Baze gunned down Powell County Sheiff Steve Bennett and Deputy Arthur Briscoe while they were attempting to serve a warrant on Baze. A jury sentenced him to death in 1994, but more than 30 years later, he still lives on death row.

Coleman said on Tuesday that Beshear now needs to set an execution date.

"Mr. Baze doesn't have an intellectual disability claim, there's no new (regulation), there's no new statue, there's nothing needed from the General Assembly or our courts for our governor to enforce the law of this Commonwealth and bring justice to the family of two slain law enforcement officers," Coleman said.

State Senator Brandon Smith, who represents Powell County in Frankfort, has also sent a letter to Beshear calling for him to authorize the execution.