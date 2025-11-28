Agave & Rye launches annual toy and food drive to help local families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Restaurant Agave & Rye is spreading the word about its multi-city food and toy drive to help local families in need during the holiday season.

The program, which started Monday and runs through December 22, is part of an annual Epic Brands initiative.

"I think it's pretty rewarding," said Nick Johnson, general manager of the Agave & Rye Fayette location. "Our love and our community."

The drive speaks to Epic Brands' core values of serving the community through one of its largest initiatives, Johnson said.

"Not only to be of service but to say thank you," Johnson said.

Agave & Rye is inviting guests to donate non-perishable food items or new toys to support local families during the holidays.

"It doesn't have to be wrapped or anything like that, we keep a box up front, so you can just drop that off and it goes to support local families," Johnson said.

The impactful work extends beyond Kentucky to Agave & Rye locations across Ohio, Alabama and Tennessee.

The drive is all part of Agave & Rye's goal to give back in meaningful ways during the holiday season.

"I can't wait to see what all we do and how big it gets," Johnson said.

