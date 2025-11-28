Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Agave & Rye launches annual toy and food drive to help local families

Featured Image Custom Edit (78).png
LEX 18
Featured Image Custom Edit (78).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Restaurant Agave & Rye is spreading the word about its multi-city food and toy drive to help local families in need during the holiday season.

The program, which started Monday and runs through December 22, is part of an annual Epic Brands initiative.

"I think it's pretty rewarding," said Nick Johnson, general manager of the Agave & Rye Fayette location. "Our love and our community."

The drive speaks to Epic Brands' core values of serving the community through one of its largest initiatives, Johnson said.

"Not only to be of service but to say thank you," Johnson said.

Agave & Rye is inviting guests to donate non-perishable food items or new toys to support local families during the holidays.

"It doesn't have to be wrapped or anything like that, we keep a box up front, so you can just drop that off and it goes to support local families," Johnson said.

The impactful work extends beyond Kentucky to Agave & Rye locations across Ohio, Alabama and Tennessee.

The drive is all part of Agave & Rye's goal to give back in meaningful ways during the holiday season.

"I can't wait to see what all we do and how big it gets," Johnson said.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18