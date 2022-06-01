Watch
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles formally launches bid for Kentucky governor

Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Republican candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, Ryan Quarles, addresses the audience gathered at the Fancy Farm Picnic in Fancy Farm, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2019. The Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner announced Saturday night, April 30, 2022, that he will enter the 2023 governor's race, joining what's shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 15:49:14-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has formally launched his 2023 campaign for governor, stressing his rural background and pledging to unify the state if elected.

Quarles chose the courthouse square in his native Scott County on Wednesday to begin presenting his agenda and reintroducing himself to voters across the Bluegrass State.

He touted his conservative credentials, including his opposition to abortion and support for gun ownership rights.

The event comes about a month after Quarles announced he would seek Kentucky’s top political job next year.

He’s part of a growing list of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

