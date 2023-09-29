Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles named president of KCTCS

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents has chosen Ryan Quarles as its fourth president.

Quarles, who currently serves as the Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, was named following a national search.

"Dr. Quarles' proven statewide leadership, his relationships across Kentucky and in Washington, D.C., as well as his outstanding educational background in higher education administration, make him the clear choice to move our system forward," said KCTCS Board of Regents Chair Barry Martin.

A graduate of Scott County High School, Quarles holds seven college degrees: a doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt University; a master’s degree in higher education from Harvard University; and a juris doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He earned his four other degrees, including two master’s degrees, from the University of Kentucky.

Quarles fills the vacancy created by the February resignation of Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., who held the position for nearly two years.

