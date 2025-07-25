Air Force base mourning Airman following fatal 'firearm discharge'

F.E. Warren Air Force Base is mourning the loss of an Airman who died during an on-duty incident early on Sunday, according to a release.

The Airman was 21-year-old Brayden Lovan. He was part of the 90th Security Forces Squadron and had only recently begun his military career, the release states.

The release reads, "The incident involved a firearm discharge that is currently under investigation by Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) Safety office in collaboration with the Air Force Security Forces Center and Headquarters Air Force Security Forces. Furthermore, Security Forces Combat Arms Airmen at all AFGSC bases will conduct 100% inspections of the M18 handguns to identify any immediate safety concerns. At this time, no determination has been made regarding the nature of the discharge."

Colonel Jeremy Sheppard, commander of the 90th Security Forces Group, said, “We are heartbroken to lose a valued defender, teammate, and friend. Our primary concern is supporting Airman Lovan’s family and our team during this challenging time.”

Airman Lovan joined active duty on Nov. 6, 2023, and had been with the 90th Security Forces Squadron since May 8, 2024. The circumstances of his passing involved a firearm discharge, which is currently being investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) in collaboration with several safety and security offices within the Air Force.