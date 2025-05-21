Watch Now
Airbnb.org providing free, temporary housing to people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by tornadoes

Patrick Semansky/AP
The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen.
Airbnb.org is providing free, temporary housing to Kentucky residents whose homes were either damaged or destroyed by recent tornadoes.

According to a release, Airbnb.org is partnering with the United Way of Kentucky, which helps identify people most in need of emergency housing and connects them with Airbnb.org stays. The stays are completely free and funded by Airbnb.org.

Anyone who would like to help or donate can sign up on Airbnb.org to offer discounted stays to people affected by the tornadoes.

