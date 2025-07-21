Aircraft reportedly makes emergency landing in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 on the scene reported that a plane had to make an emergency landing on Keene Versailles Road in Jessamine County following engine trouble on Monday morning.

According to flight tracking websites, a single engine aircraft took off from North Carolina just before 6:40 a.m. Authorities reported that the aircraft landed in the 4500 block of Keene Versailles Road, a few hours later.

Air1 reportedly located the plane in the air and the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office and the Versailles Police Department were able to then locate the plane on the ground, authorities reported.

LEX 18 confirmed that the pilot was not injured in the emergency landing.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

