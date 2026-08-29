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Airport worker hit by aircraft wing at Blue Grass Airport

Empty airport road
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Empty airport asphalt runway with yellow marking, airplanes in the background
Empty airport road
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LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX News) — An investigation is underway at Blue Grass Airport after a worker was hit by a plane's propeller Friday night.

According to Blue Grass Airport, the incident happened at 8 P.M. on the west side of the airport, where private aircraft are held. A badge holder there was hit by the left wing of an aircraft, suffering only just minor scrapes and scratches. The worker did not need medical attention.

Airport police are investigating the incident.

Additional details about how the incident occurred have not been released.

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