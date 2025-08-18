Aldersgate's O.P. Smith Lodge reduced to ash after 60 years of operation

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The O.P. Smith Lodge was the focal point of Aldersgate Camp for more than 60 years, a place where several generations of campers made lifetime memories. But just over a week ago, this beloved building caught fire and burned to the ground.

"There's a sense of grief, like a wave of grief, and it almost feels like a character or a person has died because the lodge had such a personality," said Leanndra Padgett Thompson, whose family has been a part of the Aldersgate community for decades.

Thompson's father was the director of the camp, and she has been a camper, counselor, and now serves on the camp's committee.

"I literally ate more meals in that building than in my own home," she said.

The building served as more than just a dining hall; it was a hub of community and a place where campers could gather, share stories, and create lasting memories.

"One thing that's been really beautiful has been all the memories people have been sharing of silly things that happened or confessing to pranks that they played and reminiscing about the wonderful meals and community time that we had at the lodge," Thompson said.

Julie Hager Love, who has been involved with Aldersgate for more than four decades, echoed the sentiments of loss.

"A lot of mourning, and I'm still very sad. It's very sad to walk over and see where the lodge was," she said.

However, she noted the outpouring of support and shared memories on social media, as the camp's alumni came together to celebrate the legacy of the beloved building.

While the physical structure is gone, the camp community is determined to rebuild and ensure that future generations can continue to create their own memories at Aldersgate.

"We're gonna rebuild, and we're gonna have future generations, but they could never be in that particular space. So that makes me really sad," Love said. "But I think there will be places we can post pictures of it and be excited about preserving the memory of it. But knowing we're going to be moving forward."

For Thompson, the lodge represented the very essence of the Aldersgate community.

"It represents community, it represents coming together," she said.

As the camp looks to the future, the alumni and supporters of Aldersgate remain committed to honoring the legacy of the O.P. Smith Lodge and ensuring that the heartbeat of the camp continues to thrive.

If you would like to donate to support the rebuilding and future of the camp, you can do so by visiting https://www.aldersgatecamp.org/about-5.

