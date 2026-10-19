Ale-8-One debuts new Cranberry flavor for the holiday season

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky soft drink maker Ale-8-One is introducing a new seasonal flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company announced Monday that its new Cranberry Ale-8 is beginning to arrive on store shelves across the region. According to the company, the limited-edition beverage is made with real sugar, contains no artificial colors or flavors and is caffeine-free.

In a social media announcement, Ale-8-One described the drink as having "all the cranberry flavor" of the season. The company also noted that the product will only be available for a limited time.

"Get it while you can because just like the holidays, when it's gone, it's gone for the season," the company said.

Founded in 1926 in Winchester, Ale-8-One is one of Kentucky's most recognizable brands. The soft drink, whose name is a play on "A Late One," is known for its signature blend of ginger and citrus flavors and remains one of the few major soft drink companies that is still independently owned.

The company has expanded its lineup in recent years with specialty offerings and limited-time products, but Cranberry Ale-8 marks a new flavor addition aimed at the holiday season.

Cranberry Ale-8 is available at participating retailers while supplies last.

Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.