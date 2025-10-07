Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
All FCPS Tuesday afternoon and evening activities cancelled due to severe weather

A school bus
Jenny Kane/AP
A school bus
A school bus


FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools have announced that all Tuesday afternoon and evening activities have been canceled due to severe weather, as the county remains in a flash-flood warning until 6:30 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the continuing rain impacting the region.

Stay up-to-date with current weather conditions, on-air and online with LEX 18 throughout the evening.

