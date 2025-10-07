All FCPS Tuesday afternoon and evening activities cancelled due to severe weather

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Schools have announced that all Tuesday afternoon and evening activities have been canceled due to severe weather, as the county remains in a flash-flood warning until 6:30 p.m.

Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the continuing rain impacting the region.

Kentucky, we are experiencing heavy rains across the state, with flash flooding in some areas. We need folks to stay alert, have your weather notifications turned on, and avoid high water on roadways. Let’s do what we can to keep everyone safe. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) October 7, 2025

