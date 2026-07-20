All Franklin County 4-year-olds can now attend free pre-K starting next school year

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — All 4-year-olds living within the Franklin County Schools district can now receive tuition-free, full-day preschool for the 2026-2027 school year.

Governor Andy Beshear wants to eventually implement pre-K for all children in Kentucky. For now, a two-year pilot program has been launched. It is designed to increase early foundational literacy, cognitive development, and educational access to all students.

Franklin County Schools is one of the districts selected for the pilot program. According to the district, within 48 hours of the announcement last week, about 50 children were signed up.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said studies show pre-K gives children a better start in their education — and he believes the program will make a significant difference for students in the district.

"K-12 is a marathon. So why on earth wouldn't we want to give them a head start? Let's give them an ability to start this journey a little bit sooner," Kopp said.

According to Kopp, fewer than 40% of Franklin County students are ready for kindergarten.

"That's not acceptable. Doing this is going to enable us to get those students ready for Kindergarten," he added.

For parents, the program also offers significant financial relief. Brandi McDowell, a mother of two in Franklin County, said childcare costs in Kentucky are a major burden for families.

"You're looking upwards of — for a really good daycare — $800 to $1000 dollar a kiddo. That's a mortgage. That's your rent payment. It's not possible. It's just not possible," McDowell said.

Beyond the financial savings, McDowell said the educational benefits for children are just as important.

"We all want the best for our kids and this will really help. It really is important for every kid to be able to get that footing, get that strength, get that feeling of security in school. And to not already feel behind when they're just starting," McDowell said.

According to the district, the full-day preschool program will operate on a Monday-Thursday schedule.

In addition to the free full day pre-K program, FCS is also offering flexible, low-cost extended school care options:



After-School Only (Monday-Thursday): Care from dismissal until 5:00 PM - $75/week

(Monday-Thursday): Care from dismissal until 5:00 PM - $75/week Friday Only (School Hours): Care on Fridays during regular school hours - $35/week

(School Hours): Care on Fridays during regular school hours - $35/week Full Extended Care (Monday-Friday): After-school care Monday-Thursday, plus all-day care on Fridays - $100/week



Any child who turns four on or before August 1, 2026, is eligible for immediate enrollment in the free full-day program for the upcoming school year.

Karolina Buczek is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Karolina at karolina.Buczek@wlex.tv.