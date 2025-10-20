All inbound lanes at Sir Barton Way closed due to broken down semi-truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All inbound lanes on Winchester Road are closed at Sir Barton Way as crews work to offload a fully loaded trailer from a broken down semi-truck at Patchen Wilkes Drive on Monday, Lexwrecks reported on social media.

Traffic is being diverted to Sir Barton Way or Executive Drive while crews continue the operation. The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m, Lexwrecks noted.

Drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays in the area during the afternoon commute.