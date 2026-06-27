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All lanes blocked on AA Highway in Bracken County due to crash, closure expected for hours

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COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The AA Highway (KY 9) in Bracken County is blocked in both directions due to a crash as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The road is blocked between Augusta Chatham Road (KY 19) at the 5.52 mile point and Dutch Ridge Road (KY 2370) at the 3.79 mile point. The closure is centered near the 4.26 mile point.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes or avoid the area entirely.

The closure is expected to last five to seven hours as law enforcement investigates the crash, Kentucky State Police added.

This is a developing story and LEX News will have additional information as it becomes available.

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