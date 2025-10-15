Alltech breaks ground on new crop science facility in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Alltech celebrated a major milestone in Nicholasville on Tuesday with the groundbreaking of a new 15,000 square-foot crop science manufacturing building. Company leaders, local officials and visitors from more than 40 countries attended the ceremony.

The project represents a $4.6 million investment that includes a multi-million dollar USDA grant finalized nearly three years ago. The new facility will expand Alltech's production of biological fertilizers, offering an eco-friendly alternative to traditional chemical fertilizers.

"The other word than fermentation that came to mind is friendship. I think that's a huge part of why my parents came here, why they stayed here, why they started our company here, and why we still are here today and why we love bringing so many people from around the world to the bluegrass," Mark Lyons, president and CEO, said.

The facility will sit behind Alltech's main headquarters and will produce more than 66,000 gallons of fertilizer each month once fully operational.

"We're producing those inputs or those fertilizers or pesticide inputs by the biological process, rather than using synthetic chemistries or producing it synthetically," Steve Vorst, vice president, said.

The expansion addresses supply chain challenges experienced in recent years while creating local jobs in Nicholasville.

"That helps with some of the challenges that we've seen in supply chains throughout the past couple years. But ultimately, its gonna bring jobs here locally into Nicholasville, Kentucky and bring production to the United States," Vorst said.

International interest in Alltech's technology was evident at the groundbreaking, with representatives from major agricultural companies in attendance.

"One of the world's largest melon producers is here from Agricola Famosa, a company based in Brazil and who's excited to incorporate our technologies and just excited to see, you know, what we're doing," Vorst said.

Construction on the facility has begun, and Alltech expects this expansion to help strengthen Kentucky's agricultural footprint.